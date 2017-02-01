Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:10 am GMT+8

MPK demolish shrine with mosque-like dome

The shrine, painted yellow with a green dome and a crescent moon on top, is located at Jalan Makyong in Bukit Raja in Klang. — Picture via Facebook/Anti Pakatan Harapan The shrine, painted yellow with a green dome and a crescent moon on top, is located at Jalan Makyong in Bukit Raja in Klang. — Picture via Facebook/Anti Pakatan Harapan SHAH ALAM, Feb 1 ― The Klang Municipal Council (MPK) demolished a shrine with a mosque-like dome in Jalan Makyong 5E/KU5, Bukit Raja near here today after it was built without approval from the Klang District and Land Office. 

MPK Corporate Communications director Norfiza Mahfiz said a notice was issued to the owner on January 24, to relocate or remove the structure but failed to do so.

“This shrine is built on government land...MPK had ordered the owner to relocate or demolish the structure, the owner had also promised to do so after Chinese New Year. However, no action was taken until last night,” she said in a statement here. 

As such, Norfiza said MPK and the district office, with the assistance of  the police carried out the demolition in accordance with the Drainage and Building Act for building a structure on government land.  

Previously, the structure went viral on social media after it drew public furor as it was perceived offensive. ― Bernama                   

