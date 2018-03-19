Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

MP wants redelineation report halted as Penang renews challenge

BY RAM ANAND

Monday March 19, 2018
12:46 PM GMT+8

The Penang state government sought leave at the apex court to challenge the Elections Commission’s redelineation exercise despite having their challenge dismissed by the Court of Appeal and the Penang High Court previously. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengThe Penang state government sought leave at the apex court to challenge the Elections Commission’s redelineation exercise despite having their challenge dismissed by the Court of Appeal and the Penang High Court previously. ― Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 19 ― A DAP lawmaker today urged Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia to halt the redelineation report from being presented to Parliament after the Penang state government renewed its bid to challenge the redelineation exercise at the Federal Court.

The state government had on Friday sought leave at the apex court to challenge the Elections Commission’s (EC) redelineation exercise despite having their challenge dismissed by the Court of Appeal and the Penang High Court previously.

“It would be prejudicial for the speaker to allow it to be presented for approval,” Beruas MP Datuk Ngeh Koo Ham said during a press conference outside the Dewan Rakyat here.

The report, which was presented by EC to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak two weeks ago, is expected to be tabled in Parliament this week or early next week.

The Selangor government had also previously challenged the exercise, but the EC won its bid to quash an injunction against the redelineation process.

MORE TO COME

