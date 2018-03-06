MP wants ‘Najib Report’ to revamp education system

Datuk Seri Irmohizam called for the formation of a special committee to revamp the Malaysian education system. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) MP today called for the formation of a special committee to revamp the Malaysian education system, proposing to name the report of the study “Penyata Najib” or Najib Report, after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the name would refer to the 1956 Razak Report, named after Najib’s father Tun Abdul Razak Hussein who was then education minister.

“Based on what was raised earlier, the time has come for the country’s education policies to be reviewed overall, by taking into consideration opinions of the public,” Irmohizam said while debating the royal address in Dewan Rakyat.

“Therefore, in this hall, I want to suggest the formation of one committee to strengthen the country’s education system. I would also like to suggest that the findings of this committee be named ‘Penyata Najib’.”

Irmohizam added that the report would also act as a plan to address the challenges in the education sector, as well as to prepare students and teachers and the government to face other new challenges, in line with the industrial revolution.

In his speech, Irmohizam also called for another special joint committee to study the procedures involved in meting out disciplinary issues, after the case of P. Vasanthapiriya in Penang, who committed suicide after being accused of stealing her teacher’s handphone.

“I request that the Education Ministry, together with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry and the Royal Malaysian Police, forms a special committee to study the procedures involved in meting out disciplinary actions to students who violate school laws, and it is also hoped that a mechanism can be found to address this issue,” he added.