MP wants MACC to look into over-budget construction at Klang hospital

Klang MP Charles Santiago wants MACC to look into the over-budget construction at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 ― Klang MP Charles Santiago has reported the Public Works Department to the Malaysian Anti Corruption Agency (MACC) after the agency chalked up an extra RM17 million to build an obstetrics complex at the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in his constituency.

The DAP lawmaker said an immediate investigation should be made as there might be alleged corruption among the PWD staff, causing incompetent consultants to be hired for the project as revealed in the latest Auditor-General’s Report released yesterday.

“PWD delayed it and did not move on the [consultancy]. The government didn't get the value for money.

“MACC needs to find out if there is any element of corruption involving government servants,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

Charles also said there should be efforts made to repatriate the money lost from the project and be funded back to the Ministry of Health (MOH), as it was lacking of funds.

“Efforts should be made to recover money and given back to the MOH. MOH is facing financial probs,” he added.

The Auditor-General said in its report that the failure of consultants to perform their role in the construction of Phase Two of the obstetrics complex at HTAR led to its budget being blown by RM17.2 million.

The report, the first in the series for 2016, said the contractor, Pembinaan Sujaman Sdn Bhd, had to apply for 36 variation orders and five measurement work with an additional cost of RM16.23 million and RM1.01 million respectively because of the mistakes made by the consultants.

It also pointed that the PWD had failed to supervise and take immediate action on the consultants.

Because of weaknesses of PWD and the consultants, the project had not only experienced a 333-day delay, it had also incurred additional consultancy services cost amounting RM1 million.