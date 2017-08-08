MP questions minister’s conflict of interest in undocumented worker programme

Santiago questioned if Zahid, whose ministry covers the Immigration Department, could have used his influence to award the project to his key aide. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 —DAP lawmaker Charles Santiago called today for an investigation of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the latter’s aide over a government programme on the rehiring of undocumented workers.

The Klang MP said Bukti Megah Sdn Bhd, one of the three companies tasked to undertake the programme, listed Zahid’s special officer Datuk Abdul Halim Suleiman as the main director of the firm.

Santiago said this showed elements of “crony capitalism”, which he added the government had claimed to be against.

“He (Abdul Halim) owned 70 per cent of the company while his son Muhamad Redzuan Halim owned 30 per cent.

“According to SSM (Companies Commission of Malaysia) records, (Abdul) Halim was appointed director on 27 March 2014 and his firm can legalise workers from 15 source countries,” the DAP MP said in a statement.

This, he said, was a clear case of conflict of interest and alleged power abuse by Zahid, who is also home minister.

Santiago said this also raised questions as to whether Zahid, whose ministry covers the Immigration Department, could have used his influence to award the project to his key aide.

He urged Zahid and Abdul Halim to clarify the matter, which was first highlighted in an Al Jazeera documentary last month.

“The MACC (Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission) must act without further delay as there are enough discrepancies to start an investigation against Zahid and his aide,” Santiago said.