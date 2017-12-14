MP questions apparent reluctance of dodgy baby formula probe

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching expressed concern that authorities have not informed the public about the full extent of the risk posed from the counterfeit product. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — Authorities must explain why they were only checking the market for counterfeit infant formula now when they had been informed of the matter in August, said an opposition lawmaker.

Kulai MP Teo Nie Ching pointed out reports of a toddler who vomited after consuming infant powder over three months ago, when the parents also lodged a report with the manufacturer.

She claimed that the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) and Health Ministry’s (MoH) delayed response has jeopardised the health and wellbeing of “hundreds if not thousands” of infants.

“As at now, after conducting surveillance for the past four months, the ministry is still waiting for the test result of the infant formula that were seized at drug stores and convenience stores in Johor Baru last Thursday before deciding on the next course of action.

“While it is understandable that it takes times to run the test, but why KPDNKK waited till 7 of December to conduct the raids? Why didn’t KPDNKK conduct the test when it received the complaint in August?” she said in a statement.

The Wanita Pakatan Harapan secretary further noted that the MoH, which is also empowered to act against those who prepared or sold fake infant formula, has yet to do so.

She also expressed concern that authorities have not informed the public about the full extent of the risk posed from the counterfeit product.

“Until now we still do not know the ingredients of the fake milk and therefore unsure if the fake instant formula has any long-term effect to the babies,” the DAP MP said.

KPDNKK minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin said yesterday his ministry will publicly identify those who produce imitation baby formula, and that his ministry is working closely with genuine baby formula manufacturers and the Health Ministry to stop production of the fake goods.

Hamzah said samples of the baby formula were sent to the Health Ministry and Chemistry Department for testing.

The issue came to light last Thursday when ministry officials seized 210 boxes of fake baby milk formula, worth about RM42,000, from five supermarkets and pharmacies in Johor.

Hamzah said the real baby formula makers have issued an advisory on how to spot the fake product.

The fake infant formula was identified as being sold in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Mutiara Rini, Taman Orkid, and Taman Nusa Bestari.

Senator Datuk Fahariyah Md Nordin has demanded that the government order the recall of suspected fake infant formula from the market without waiting for confirmation from the Chemistry Department.