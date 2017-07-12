MP: Putrajaya must seek judicial pronouncement for Raus, Zulkefli’s extensions

DAP MP Gobind Singh Deo (pic) says the government must seek judicial pronouncement Tan Sri Mohd Raus Sharif’s and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin’s extensions.— Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 12 ― Putrajaya must seek a judicial pronouncement on the appointments of the country’s top two justices as additional Federal Court judges beyond the mandatory retirement age, a DAP MP said today.

In a statement, Gobind Singh Deo said that the government must not wait for any challenges to be made on the appointments after Tan Sri Mohd Raus Sharif and Tan Sri Zulkefli Ahmad Makinudin have taken office, but must address the question of constitutionality the appointments officially take place.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman has said that critics of the appointments ― which enables Raus’ term as Chief Justice to be extended by three years and and Zulkefli’s term as President of the Court of Appeal to be extended by two years- should challenge the matter in court.

“Public confidence in the judiciary demands that all judicial appointments are beyond question and never doubtful for any reason whatsoever,” Gobind said, noting that the judges have the powers to hear appeals that have “heavy consequences”.

“We cannot, in such circumstances, adopt a wait and see approach. It would be a tragedy of the highest order if a challenge is successful years ahead in which the orders now passed by these judges become questionable,” he added.

Gobind, who is also a lawyer, suggested that a reference be made to the Federal Court before the appointments take effect.

“This the government can do by advising His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to seek an opinion from the Federal Court to that effect under Article 130 of the Federal Constitution,” he added.

Putrajaya’s move has drawn its fair share of critics from the legal fraternity, who have argued that the extensions granted to the duo are unconstitutional. The constitution states that the mandatory retirement age for a judge is 66 years and six months.

Raus’ extension is effective from August 4, while Zulkefli’s extension tenure begins on September 28.