MP: Mayor confirmed RM1m condo ban not implemented in KL

Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng speaks to reporters after a meeting with the KL Mayor at Menara DBKL in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― The Kuala Lumpur mayor has confirmed that a recently-announced government ban on new condominiums or office properties with units worth over RM1 million will not apply to the city, an MP said today.

Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng said he had asked the mayor regarding Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani's November 19 announcement of the Cabinet's decision to freeze luxury property developments from November 1 onwards.

“So I asked the mayor whether this blanket ban of property worth more than RM1 million will be implemented in KL. So the answer is no.

“They said no, they will have their suggestion to the Ministry of Finance,” he told reporters here after a meeting this morning between the mayor and four KL MPs.

Lim further explained: “I asked mayor whether this will apply in DBKL because we know it's all infeasible.

“Mayor basically said no, it's not possible especially in Golden Triangle area. So they will discuss, they will come up with their suggestion and make a suggestion to Finance Ministry,” he said, adding that the proposal could be for the ban to apply only to certain parts of Kuala Lumpur.

The other MPs in the meeting today are Wangsa Maju MP Datuk Dr Tan Kee Kwong, Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai and Bandar Tun Razak MP Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim.

MORE TO COME