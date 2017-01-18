MP maintains deputy minister’s son not present during second identification parade

On November 24, two men from a group of 10 people claiming to be from Umno Pasir Salak, attempted to attack Khalid outside the Parliament building just after he parked his car. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — Shah Alam MP Khalid Samad today maintained his claim that a deputy minister’s son who allegedly took part in a riot within Parliament compounds was not included in a police identification parade.

In a statement today, the Amanah communications director said that the police had conducted two identification parades; one in December last year and another on January 10, and that the man in question was not produced in the January parade.

"From what I had witnessed, the deputy minister's son who was involved in the attack was not present in the identification parade on January 10.

"Perhaps he and the main attackers were present during the first identification parade on December 13 2016. On December 13, I did not go as I was overseas," he said.

He also denied a Malaysiakini report two days ago which quoted him saying that none of the people who tried to attack him inside the Parliament compound were included in the identification parade.

"I did not say there were no attackers in the identification parade. What I said was that the main attacker, or the main character was absent when I went for the identification parade on January 10, 2017.

"The fact that I had identified two suspects is proof that some of the attackers were produced, but they were not the main ones," he added.

Khalid also called for stern action to be enforced against his attackers immediately.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Amar Singh Ishar Singh yesterday rebutted Khalid, saying all known suspects including the deputy minister’s son who allegedly took part in a riot within Parliament compounds were included in an identification parade.

Amar said that only one person was not included as he was not yet identified during the December identification parade, pointing out that of the 11 suspects believed to have taken part in the riot, Khalid was present when two were identified.

“All suspects arrested have taken part in the identification parade session including the deputy minister’s son meant (in the report), only one suspect has not been identified.

“The identification parade was conducted perfectly according to standard operating procedures that have been set and the identification parade was attended by lawyers from both sides,” he said in a statement.

Amar then described Khalid’s reported remarks as false, and urged the public not to believe the latter's allegations.

Khalid had alleged that the “main characters” including the son of Deputy Agriculture and Agro-Based Industries Minister Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman were not present.

On November 24, two men from a group of 10 people claiming to be from Umno Pasir Salak, attempted to attack Khalid outside the Parliament building just after he parked his car.

The attempted assault was in response to Khalid calling Tajuddin “sial”, which means damned or cursed, during the Dewan Rakyat proceedings.

Khalid used the term on Tajuddin in retort after the latter caused uproar in the House by calling Seputeh MP Teresa Kok as a “woman with a Kok”.