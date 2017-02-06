MP: Enforce regulations at disused mining pools

PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Unclear terms regarding land rehabilitation and lack of enforcement on securing former mining sites cost the lives of three children, said Kuantan MP Fuziah Salleh.

Fuziah, who has been vocal on the issue of bauxite mining, said the state government needed to act quickly to prevent a repeat of Saturday’stragedy.

“The moratorium against bauxite mining has not addressed issues related to land rehabilitation and securing former mining sites,” she said.

“Local authorities must make it mandatory for mining pools to be fenced up by owners of the land or the mine operators, and ensure they are drained and turned into landfill sites.”

Fuziah said the mining sites also posed other hazards besides being a deadly trap to curious and innocent children.

“These pools are large bodies of water containing mining waste and heavy metals. They are a health hazard and heavy rain could cause and overflow into local water supplies,”she said.

“Besides that, they could pose a mudslide threat should the mud walls holding the larger pools give way and cause local floods.”

She said the problem could have been avoided if the Pahang Land and Mines Department made rehabilitation of mining land a condition for securing licences.

The department could not be reached for comment at the time of writing.

“This is the result of shortsighted policies as mining was the easy part but dealing with the aftermath was costly and difficult,” Fuziah said.

“The fencing, draining and rehabilitation of pools and land left over from illegal mining activities should be the responsibility of the state government.”

Pahang is littered with mining pools after a moratorium on bauxite mining was approved by the Cabinet on Jan 1 last year following widespread pollution.

This was after heavy rainfall caused the beaches off Kuantan Port and Gebeng to turn red when runoff from stockpiles of the ore was washed out to sea.

Berserah assemblyman Andansura Rabu said he was working with families of the victims to pursue legal action against the parties responsible.

“We are working to help the families on legal measures, police report, and other procedures necessary to seek compensation for their loss and prevent future incidents,” he said.

“Despite numerous complaints and raising the issue of illegal mines and land rehabilitation no action has been taken and this is sadly the result.”

Andansura said this was the second such incident at a bauxite mining pool, and urged immediate action to prevent further mishaps.

“These pools are death traps, how many more children need to die before safety measures are made mandatory?” he asked.

“The moratorium has only stopped the mining and export of bauxite, but nothing has been done to rehabilitate the land and secure former mining sites.”

Following the incident, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, called for all disused mines pools to be fenced off and filled in to prevent further tragedies.

“Signboards to warn the public against entering these former mines should be displayed,” he said after visiting families of the victims at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Saturday.