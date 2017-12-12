MP complains of info shortage on DBKL’s RM2.9b budget

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai (centre) speaks to reporters after a meeting with the KL Mayor at Menara DBKL in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 ― Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has failed to be transparent on how allocations in its RM2.9 billion budget for next year would be spent on the individual constituencies in the city, an MP in KL complained today.

Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai claimed that DBKL was “acting like a secret society”, citing the local authority's alleged lack of transparency on the city budget for 2018.

“We were not invited this year for a session with the mayor and all department heads after the draft was ready,” he told reporters here after a meeting between the KL mayor and four KL MPs.

Tan said that this was unlike the practice in previous years, where KL MPs would be invited for a session after DBKL's draft budget is ready and where the lawmakers would be given general information on how the budget would be spent.

“Every year, we were not given the details and particulars like itemised expenditure. Like our constituencies, we may be given lump sum of the total expenditure estimated to be spent in our respective constituencies in the following year.

“But this year is the worst, this year we were not even invited when the draft was ready, the mayor just announced it (the budget),” he added.

“Because KL's budget is very big, it is only after Sabah, Sarawak and Selangor, I think our budget is the fourth largest, but it is the budget that is most mysterious,” he claimed.

Tan said DBKL today provided the four MPs a summary of how DBKL would spend its RM 2.9 billion budget for 2018 as well as the lump sum of allocations for their constituencies.

Tan instead said MPs want an itemised breakdown of DBKL's budget on “every development projects in our constituencies”.

He also confirmed that there has been no meeting with the KL mayor this year, except for today's meeting.

“This is the first time throughout the year. End of last year we still had one session, we were invited got the draft budget for this year. But throughout the whole year this year, we did not meet him.

“It was a gentleman's agreement with us since the day of Tan Sri (Ahmad) Fuad (Ismail) where we are supposed to meet the mayor, all KL MPs including BN, for three times a year,” he said.

