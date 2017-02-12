MP backs minister’s fuel price cap proposal

Some MPs supported the call for ceiling prices for petrol and diesel that would encourage competition among retailers to benefit consumers. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Ceiling prices for petrol and diesel would encourage competition among retailers that will benefit consumers, a DAP MP said today in support of the second finance minister’s suggestion on the matter.

According to Petaling Jaya Utara MP Tony Pua, the move would also remove the confusion currently surrounding the retail price of both fuels that are ostensibly set using a managed monthly float.

Pua further claimed that some fuel companies were able to offer petrol and diesel at lower prices than set by Putrajaya, but were being prevented by the official monthly price regulation.

“As publicly discussed over the past weeks over the fuel price hikes, the petrol price is calculated based on the average monthly price of refined fuel as measured by Means of Platt Singapore (MOPS). However, petrol companies don’t purchase their fuel at these ‘average’ prices.

“They will all try, with varying degrees of success to acquire their supply of petrol at the lowest possible price during the month or even the year. In addition, some petrol companies are obviously more efficient than others and has lower operating and investment costs,” Pua said in a statement.

Putrajaya’s refusal to allow open price competition among fuel retailers was likely to “protect” weaker players in the industry at the expense of consumers, he added.

He then urged Putrajaya to expedite introducing such a ceiling before fuel prices rise further, and to regulate competition to prevent collusion among firm.

Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani this week said Putrajaya was considering setting a maximum price for fuels and allowing retailers to determine their own prices below this.

He said this would allow firms to sell at lower prices if they so desired.

Putrajaya has eliminated all fuel subsidies and now manages petrol and diesel prices using a managed monthly float.

The system is ostensibly based on an open formula, but opposition lawmakers such as PKR’s Rafizi Ramli regularly demonstrate that official prices deviate from those obtainable from the formula.

RON95 and RON97 petrol now retail at RM2.30 and RM2.60 per litre, with the latter close to the RM2.70 record hit during the Abdullah administration. Diesel is currently priced at RM2.15 per litre.