Last updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:55 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Motorists using MEX highway to enjoy 10pc discount on New Year’s Day, says MESB

Tuesday December 27, 2016
10:14 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Football legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotelFootball legend Paul Gascoigne in hospital after ‘alcohol-fuelled fight’ at hotel

The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?The Edit: Do you dare eat spicy bunny brains in Sichuan?

The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’The Edit: ‘Rogue One’ passes US$300m on black day for ‘Star Wars’

ProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik SpinProjekMMO: Nana yakin bakat Tajul mampu saingi Achik Spin

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Motorists using the Maju highway (MEX) will enjoy a toll discount of 10 per cent in conjunction with the 2017 New Year holiday. — Bernama picMotorists using the Maju highway (MEX) will enjoy a toll discount of 10 per cent in conjunction with the 2017 New Year holiday. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — Highway concessionaire Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB) will offer motorists a toll discount of 10 per cent in conjunction with the 2017 New Year holiday for motorists using the Maju highway (MEX).

The MESB is a statement today said the 10 per cent discount applies to all classes of vehicles using the Maju Highway (MEX) from midnight of New Year’s eve to 11.59pm on New Year’s Day.

“More than 100,000 users are expected to benefit from the discount offered,” said the statement. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline