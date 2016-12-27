Motorists using MEX highway to enjoy 10pc discount on New Year’s Day, says MESB

Motorists using the Maju highway (MEX) will enjoy a toll discount of 10 per cent in conjunction with the 2017 New Year holiday. — Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, Dec 27 — Highway concessionaire Maju Expressway Sdn Bhd (MESB) will offer motorists a toll discount of 10 per cent in conjunction with the 2017 New Year holiday for motorists using the Maju highway (MEX).

The MESB is a statement today said the 10 per cent discount applies to all classes of vehicles using the Maju Highway (MEX) from midnight of New Year’s eve to 11.59pm on New Year’s Day.

“More than 100,000 users are expected to benefit from the discount offered,” said the statement. — Bernama