Motorists urged to follow travel time advisory for National Day and Aidiladha holidays

The KL-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) concessionaire has issued a travel time advisory for motorists in order to reduce congestion during the National Day and Aidiladha holidays. — File picture by Choo Choy MayKUANTAN, Aug 28 — Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK) and East Coast Highway 1 (LPT1) concessionaire, Anih Berhad, urged motorists to adhere to the travel time advisory (TTA) for the National Day and Aidiladha holidays.

Its executive director Datuk Nik Fauzi Nik Hussein said the TTA was made for the convenience of motorists and to reduce congestion following vehicles travelling concurrently, especially at the Gombak Toll Plaza, Bentong Toll Plaza and Karak Toll Plaza.

He advised road users from the Klang Valley, who are travelling to Pahang on Aug 30 and 31, to do so between 12pm and 3pm or between 7pm and 11pm.

“For motorists who are travelling to Terengganu and Kelantan on the same date, they are urged to start their journey between 6am and 11am or between 5pm and 8pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Nik Fauzi added, for those who intend to return to the Klang Valley from Pahang on Sept 2 and 3, they are advised to start their journey between 6am and 10am or between 7pm and 11pm.

Meanwhile, motorists who are returning from Terengganu are urged to enter the highway between 10pm and 1am or between 8pm and 10pm.

Road users from Kelantan are urged to start their journey between 5pm and 9pm or between 9pm and midnight.

“We also advise motorists to not misuse the emergency lane and to get the latest traffic updates. The TTA can be obtained from Anih Berhad’s website, LPT’s official Facebook page or via the Twitter handle @LPTTrafik,” he said. — Bernama