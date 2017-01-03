Motorist apologises for obscene gesture

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — A man caught on camera showing an obscene finger gesture to another motorist has apologised.

Subang Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Azlin Sadari said the individual made a public apology on social media and the other motorist has since forgiven him for his action.

“No further action will be taken after both parties decided to settle the issue out of court,” he said.

The man, who goes by the name East Ramadhani Zainudin, posted an apology on his Facebook wall last Wednesday, stating he regretted his action.

“What I did was unethical and unnecessary and it caused a big disruption. I am sorry to everyone that was involved,” the statement said, adding that the vehicle he was using in the viral video belonged to a friend.

“My behaviour affected my company’s reputation and also mine,” he said.

The other motorist, Neysa Awar, said on social media the case had been concluded amicably.

“I urge Netizens not to make matters worse as both of us have agreed to forgive and forget,” she said in a Facebook statement.

Neysa lodged a lodged a report last Tuesday after the man showed the indecent finger sign as he cut queue at the Lebuhraya Damansara Puchong toll plaza.