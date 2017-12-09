Motorist nabbed with syabu, Erimin 5

The police detained a man for alleged possession of drugs while in a car parked opposite a house in Kampung Titi Kera, Tobiar. — AFP picPENDANG, Dec 9 — The police detained a man for alleged possession of drugs while in a car parked opposite a house in Kampung Titi Kera, Tobiar near here yesterday.

Seized from the 28-year-old suspect in the 6.30pm raid were syabu and Erimin 5.

Pendang police chief DSP Fadzil Hashim said the police seized 103gm of syabu and 22.80gm of Erimin 5 worth about RM6,500, which were placed in a black bag hidden on the floor-board of the driver’s seat.

Also seized were a digital weighing machine, a pair of steel scissors and RM1,121, among others.

Fadzil said the suspect who tested positive for methamphetamine is believed to have obtained the drug supply from Penang for distribution in the district.

The suspect who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking from six months ago, was remanded for a week, beginning today.

Meanwhile, five people were detained for alleged drug trafficking in raids mounted in Butterworth and Teluk Air Tawar, Penang on Thursday.

The suspects comprised three labourers and two teenagers aged between 16 and 33.

Seberang Perai Utara police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Nor said the labourers were nabbed in a raid about 12.30pm at a hut in Jalan Bagan Belat, Teluk Air Tawar. The teenagers were picked up about 6pm during a raid in Butterworth.

In the first raid, the police seized four packets of heroin weighing 30.47gm and two packets of ganja weighing 1.38gm.

In the second raid, three packets of syabu weighing 1.28gm and 0.18gm of heroin were seized. — Bernama