Motorcyclist who rammed into fallen tree at KLCC still unconscious

A man who was injured after a fallen tree struck a motorcycle and a car in a freak accident along Jalan Ampang is still in the ICU.— Picture courtesy of KL Fire and Rescue DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Nor Azrul Ahmad, who was admitted to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) following a motorcycle accident involving an uprooted tree at Jalan Ampang near the Petronas Twin Towers, KLCC here on Monday, was still in the Intensive Care Unit.

His wife, Mira Ezfa Abd Rasih, 25, who was riding pillion was also injured when the motorcycle he was riding rammed into the fallen tree.

According to hospital sources, the 37-year-old victim was still unconscious, but his condition was reported to be improving.

Mira Ezfa who refused to comment on her husband’s condition said, “My family and I will go to the Tun HS Lee police station at 10am tomorrow for further action.

“Members of the media who wish to obtain any information can meet us tomorrow,” she said when contacted by Bernama here today.

In the 7.25am incident, Mira Ezfa, who was newly married to Nor Azrul a day before the incident, was also injured on the head after their motorcycle rammed into the tree in Jalan Ampang while on the way to work at Ampang Point. — Bernama