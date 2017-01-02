Last updated Tuesday, January 03, 2017 11:23 am GMT+8

Motorcyclist dies in crash involving car driven by JDT player

Monday January 2, 2017
10:20 PM GMT+8

JOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — A motorcyclist died when his machine collided with a car driven by Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) football player, Muhammad Fazly Mazlan, at Km15 of Jalan Sungai Mati-Bukit Gambir, Serom, near Tangkak, last night.

Tangkak police chief Supt Mohad Idris Samsuri said the victim, who was in his 30s, died on the spot while Muhammad Fazly, 23, who was driving an Audi S5, escaped unhurt in the 8.05pm crash.

“Initial investigations showed that the motorcyclist, who was from Taman Serom made a sudden exit at a junction and was attempting to make a U-turn when the mishap occurred. 

“The car which was approaching from behind hit the rear of the motorcycle,” he said when contacted here, today.

Muhammad Fazly was heading for Johor Bahru from Serom. The case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act  1987. — Bernama

