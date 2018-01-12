Motorcycle theft gang busted in Ipoh

Ipoh Police District chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby (second left) showing the motorcycles that has been recovered in a raid, January 12, 2018. — Picture by Farhan NajibIPOH, Jan 12 — Police busted a motorcycle theft gang after arresting five men during a raid at a house in Kampung Tawas here on Wednesday at around 5pm.

Ipoh Police District Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Ali Tamby said that the suspects detained are aged between 18 and 26.

“Based on the intelligence gathered by our special task force to curb motorcycle theft, we raided the house and recovered seven motorcycles.

“Upon investigations, we have recovered another six motorcycles in a bush at Jelapang the next day,” he told reporters at a press conference.

Mohd Ali said out of the 13 motorcycles that were recovered, only two have not been dismantled for parts.

“Other motorcycles has been dismantled and we only managed to recover the motorcycle’s frame.

“The chassis number in some of the motorcycle frames were also erased,” he said, adding the motorcycles that were seized are worth up to RM13,000.

Mohd Ali also said with this arrest, police also solved three motorcycle theft cases, which had been reported since 2011.

“The group has been stealing the motorcycles to sell the spare parts and modifying them for their own use,” he said.

Mohd Ali added all the suspects tested positive for drugs and have been remanded for four days until Jan 14.

The case is being investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for theft of motor vehicles.