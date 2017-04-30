Motion urging Guan Eng to take leave as chief minister sent to Speaker

TASEK GELUGOR, April 30 — The motion urging Lim Guan Eng to take leave as Penang Chief Minister has been handed over to Speaker of the Penang State Assembly Datuk Law Choo Kiang, said Penang Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Osman.

The motion was handed by Penang State Assembly opposition leader Datuk Jahara Hamid for approval to be debated in the state assembly which will sit beginning May 19.

Jahara also submitted another motion that all civil servants charged in court should go on leave until the completion of court proceedings.

Zainal hopes the Speaker would approve both the motions so that they could be debated in the state assembly because Guan Eng was facing two counts of corruption in court.

He said the witnesses, particularly the government officers, would be under pressure if called to testify against a chief minister who was still holding office.

“The Johor State Exco who is facing charges of corruption and abuse of power in relation to property has set a good example by going on leave and Guan Eng should do the same thing,” he added.

Guan Eng faces two charges of corruption in relation to conversion of land from agricultural zone to residential zone and the purchase of plots of land and a bungalow at below market price. — Bernama