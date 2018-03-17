Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Motion to ban alcohol at Bar events struck out

By Syed Jaymal Zahiid

Saturday March 17, 2018
05:51 PM GMT+8

Malaysian Bar president George Varughese used his power today to strike out a motion to ban alcoholic drinks at its events on technical grounds. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayMalaysian Bar president George Varughese used his power today to strike out a motion to ban alcoholic drinks at its events on technical grounds. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Malaysian Bar president George Varughese used his power today to strike out a motion to ban alcoholic drinks at its events on technical grounds.

Varughese said the Bar did not have jurisdiction to discuss the motion, but would not elaborate, instead citing the legal profession’s secrecy oath against revealing any deliberation during its annual general assembly.

“The motion was not discussed… simply because the form and content was not something that can be discussed by the Malaysian Bar,” Varughese told reporters.

“It’s not that we do not allow it… in fact there was a similar motion that was debated last year and discussed at length.

“But for this year’s motion the form and content is not consistent with the legal profession or the Legal Profession Act.”

Lawyer Mohd Amir Sharil Bahari Md Noor had mounted a second attempt to push the Malaysian Bar to ban serving alcoholic drinks at its events, but with a clear call this time for his fellow Muslim colleagues to support his bid.

Mohd Amir had failed last year to get support for the ban. He submitted a fresh proposal to be raised at this year’s annual general meeting.

