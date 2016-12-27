Mother of triplets in Tampin-Gemas road accident dies

TAMPIN, Dec 27 ― The mother of a set of triplets where two of them were killed in an accident at KM3.8 Tampin-Gemas road last Saturday, succumbed to her injuries at Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital (HTJ), Seremban, about 1.40pm today.

Tampin district police chief, Supt Hamazah Abdul Razak said Wan Suhana Wan Abdul Latif, 33, died after two days receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Wan Suhana who suffered serious internal injuries and on her legs, died in the Intensive Care Unit at HTJ. With her death, the 3.20pm accident has now claimed five lives,” he told reporters, here, today.

He said another injured victim, Wan Suhana's sister-in-law, Nursyuhaidah Jusoh, 23, was still receiving treatment at the hospital, while the only surviving toddler (of the set of triplets), Muhammad Fahimi, one, was allowed to be brought home to Kampung Batu 4, Binjai, Kemaman.

Last Saturday, Wan Suhana's husband Mohd Fadzil Jusoh, 37, and her mother-in-law Nazipah Chik, 60, died at the scene, while two of the triplets, Muhammad Farhan Mohd Fadzil and Nur Farhana Mohd Fadzil, died while receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, Mohd Fadzil's brother, Mohd Syukri Jusoh, 33, when contacted by Bernama today after the tragic news on Wan Suhana, expressed his deep sadness over the tragedy that befell his brother's family.

He said he visited Wan Suhana and Nursyuhaidah at the hospital on Sunday after the funeral of his brother, mother, nephew and niece.

“We are really sad. My late brother and his wife were trying to have a baby for more than 10 years and finally last year, they had triplets but God loves them more.

“Our family will raise Muhammad Fahimi now as he is very close to us,” said Mohd Syukri, adding that Wan Suhana was expected to be buried in Kampung Serating, Marang.

On Saturday, the Proton Saga driven by Mohd Fadzil carrying his family members from Kemaman, Terengganu, was believed to have skidded and collided with a Proton Persona coming from the opposite direction. ― Bernama