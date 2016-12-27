Mother of four gets 14-day jail for shoplifting

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 27 — A mother of four children was sentenced to 14 days’ jail and fined RM200 in default four days’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing 10 pieces of chocolates on Christmas day.

Magistrate Umzarul An-Nur Umar ordered Zariyah Mohd Salleh, 42, to serve the sentence starting from the date of her arrest on Dec 25.

The shoe seller was accused of stealing the chocolates worth RM49.40 at Mydin Supermarket in Jalan Masjid India here at 5.20 pm on Dec 25.

Zariyah was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Noor Jazilah Mohd Yusha sought an appropriate sentence for the accused who was not represented.

Zariyah appealed for a lighter sentence as she needed to work to support her four children.

According to the facts of the case, a security guard of the supermarket saw the woman behaving in a suspicious manner following which a search was conducted on her and 10 pieces of chocolates was found in her bag without a payment receipt. — Bernama