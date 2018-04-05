Mother-in-law admits lending RM100,000 to Adam Rosly

The mother-in-law of Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah admitted that she had lend RM100,000 to her son-in-law in October 2016. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The mother-in-law of Ampang PKR Youth chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah admitted that she had lend RM100,000 to her son-in-law in October 2016.

Zaiton Abdul Rahman, 56, told the Sessions Court here today that there was no signed agreement when she handed over the money in cash to Adam Rosly on that date.

The third defence witness said the agreement for the loan was signed in February 2017, which was a few days after Adam Rosly was called for the first time to record his statements at the office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Adam Rosly, 31, was charged with six counts of giving false statements and submitting false documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) during an investigation into his wealth, last year.

The woman also said no agreement was signed when Adam Rosly’s grandmother, Masiah Yusof, gave RM80,000 cash as a loan around October 2016.

Responding to MACC deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib’s question regarding who first loaned money to Adam Rosly, the witness said: “I do not remember, maybe I did,” she said on the last day of the defence proceedings.

During the main examination by lawyer Datuk Sulaiman Ismail representing Adam Rosly, regarding witnesses who were present when Zaiton handed over the loan money, she said her husband and daughter, who is Adam Rosly’s wife, were present.

Lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, who was also representing Adam Rosly, brought the defence case to a close after three defence witnesses had finished testifying.

On the first and second counts, Adam Rosly was charged with giving a false statement to two MACC investigating officers when his statements were recorded under Section 32 (8) (c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The false statement was relating to his career as a businessman, his income, luxury car, a RM1.2 million bungalow in Kampung Melayu Ampang which was bought by cash, a RM200,000 cash loan from his mother-in-law and late grandmother as well as a RM500,000 loan allegedly from loan shark.

For the other four charges, Adam Rosly was accused of using a forged document comprising two loan agreements from two individuals and two cash vouchers from his company, Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd, with the intention to mislead the officers under Section 89 of the same Act.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at the MACC headquarters, in Putrajaya, between 9am and 12.15pm on February 10, 2017, and between 9am and 2pm on February 22, the same year.

All charges are punishable with a maximum fine of RM3 million or imprisonment of up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Judge Allaudeen Ismail set April 18 for both parties to file submissions. — Bernama