‘Mosquito’ PPBM’s GE14 bite leaves no mark, Umno minister says

Nazri speaks during the launch of Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0 at Hotel Istana, Kuala Lumpur April 5, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliKUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz likened Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) today to a “mosquito” party, saying its “bite” is unlikely to affect the country’s politics.

He claimed that PPBM would have no chance of winning the elections even if Umno were the one to be deregistered.

“It is like getting a mosquito bite. It feels good to scratch a bite, but what effect will it have otherwise?” he told reporters at the launch of Malaysia Smart Tourism 4.0 powered by Chinese tech and entertainment titan, Tencent.

The Registrar of Societies (RoS) issued a notice today deregistering PPBM with immediate effect, after the party allegedly failed to submit minutes of meetings held at the branch, division and central levels as well as their financial statements, in violation of its own party constitution.

Nazri, who is also an Umno supreme council member said PPBM only had itself to blame for its deregistration.

“No one set the terms, they set their own terms and conditions in their own constitution.

“They failed to comply with their own constitution and no one is exempt from the law,” the Padang Rengas MP added.

He claimed that it was PPBM grassroot members who had complained about their own party to RoS.

“Their own members were upset over the party's shortcomings.”