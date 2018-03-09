Mosque official: Wild boar brought ‘blessings’

Mosque administrator Hussin Rani said following the boar incident, the mosque saw an increase in donations as well as its congregation. — Picture via Facebook/Nizam AyuKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The rampage of a wild boar inside Masjid Jamek in Sungai Plong, Selangor on Tuesday has turned out to be a “blessing” in disguise, according to the mosque administrator Hussin Rani.

He said following the boar incident, the mosque saw an increase in donations as well as its congregation, Malay daily Harian Metro reported today.

“Alhamdulillah, the wild boar trespass incident turned out to hold many blessings, the mosque collection increased,” Hussin was quoted saying.

He also rejected claims that the number of worshippers had dropped after the boar entered the mosque, putting it down to “naughty comments”.

Instead, he said “the congregation has grown from day to day”.

An injured wild boar weighing 30kg had burst into the mosque and attacked a worshipper during Magrib prayers on March 6, also damaging two motorcycles before it was shot dead by a Muslim resident in the area.

The mosque moved immediately to cleanse the prayer hall and replaced the carpeting which cost RM34,000 within a day.

Swine are considered unclean and therefore haram in Islam.