Mortar bomb found at Customs Dept residential complex in Kelana Jaya

KUALA LUMPUR, May 5 — A mortar bomb, believed to have been used in military drill was found by a resident of the Federal Territory Customs Department Residential Complex in Kelana Jaya near here today.

The resident stumbled on the device about 7.30am in a water meter room located opposite a unit of the complex, on the 11th floor before the police were alerted.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said a police bomb disposal squad sent the device to the Selangor police contingent headquarters to facilitate investigations, including reviewing footage from closed-circuit television cameras .

He said residents, who were earlier told to vacate the block, were allowed to return home about 11.30am. — Bernama