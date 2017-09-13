Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Moroccan tourist fined RM1,000 for biting woman’s hand

Wednesday September 13, 2017
11:58 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — A Moroccan tourist who bit and injured the right hand of a salon owner because she was disappointed about the colour of her dyed hair was fined RM1,000 in default two months’ jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today.

Magistrate Mahyudin Mohmad Som handed down the sentence after Bali Khadija, 24, pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing hurt to an Iranian woman, Neda Bakhtiary.

The unmarried woman committed the offence at Prettify.Com, Lot F065, Level 1 Sungei Wang Plaza, Jalan Bukit Bintang here at 6pm on Sept 2.

Khadija, who was represented by lawyer Razman Shat, paid the fine. — Bernama

