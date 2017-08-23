More young voters back BN, Salleh claims

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said young people no longer gave much though to the political promises of the Opposition but evaluated how those parties addressed various issues. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak today outlined five factors contributing to the changing trend of increasing support from young voters for the Barisan Nasional.

Firstly, he said, young people had increasing confidence in the BN administration because of the unity among its leaders, the implementation of projects for the well-being of the people, its plans for the future of the country, and its ability to ensure national stability and security.

Secondly, the Opposition pact was fragmented and cooperated purely with the intention of coming to power, he said.

“Thirdly, young people are bored with the issues raised by the Opposition because they are irrelevant compared to the issues brought by the BN. The BN issues are well-being of the people, and national development and security.

“Fourthly, young people cannot accept the politics of chauvinism that stretches thin the harmonious racial relations compared to the BN’s painstaking efforts to form a united Malaysian nation,” he said in a post on his blog.

Salleh said the fifth factor was that young people no longer gave much though to the political promises of the Opposition but evaluated how those parties addressed various issues.

“These five factors strongly motivate young voters to be with the BN. They are confident of a more secure future for the country if the BN continues to administer Malaysia,” he said.

Salleh said that in the general election in 2013, some 41.98 per cent of voters between the ages of 21 and 40 were quite critical of the BN government.

However, a change in the trend was seen in the Sungai Besar and Kuala Kangsar parliamentary by-elections on June 18, 2016, when there was a surge in the support by young voters for the BN, he said.

He explained that in the Sungai Besar by-election, support for the BN from young Chinese voters rose by 23 per cent to 38 per cent from the 15 per cent in the 13th general election. The support from young Malay voters rose by 13 per cent to 78 per cent from the 65 per cent in GE13, he said.

“It was a similar case in Kuala Kangsar. There was a rise of 18 per cent support from young voters for the BN, from 42 per cent in GE13 to 60 per cent in the by-election,” he said. — Bernama