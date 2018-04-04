More than half of blacklisted PTPTN borrowers have repaid loans, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Sixty per cent of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) borrowers who were blacklisted by the Malaysian Immigration Department have repaid their loans totaling RM1.84 billion as of February this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister of Higher Education Datuk Mary Yap Kain Ching said the amount could cover the studies of about 76,000 students.

“This is the positive result of the action in blacklisting the errant borrowers. It clearly shows that the action is not to pressure, but educate borrowers to have integrity and be responsible in paying their loans,” she said.

She was responding to a question from Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus) on the procedures for blacklisting of PTPTN borrowers.

Mary Yap said the action in blacklisting the borrowers was a last resort by PTPTN after its notices and reminders to the borrowers concerned went unheeded.

Meanwhile, she said, PTPTN provided various facilities for its borrowers, such as the #BolehBincang programme for them to negotiate on their loan repayment with the corporation.

Under the programme, borrowers are offered several repayment methods, like reducing their monthly instalment by restructuring the loan based on their ability to pay until the age of 60, or to postpone repayment for up to 24 months, if the borrowers have yet to find a job. — Bernama