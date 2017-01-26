More than 7,000 flood victims still at relief centres in Johor

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (seated centre) meeting flood victims at a relief centre in Kota Tinggi, January 25, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 26 — A total of 7,316 people were still placed in 66 evacuation centres in Johor as at 5pm today, said State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat.

He said it involved 2,052 families in four districts, namely Segamat, Tangkak, Kluang and Muar.

In Segamat, he said, a total of 5,492 people from 1,585 families were placed at 47 relief centres, while in Tangkak, 1,540 people from 392 families were at 12 centres.

“In Kluang, there are 65 people from 18 families placed in three relief centres, and Muar with 219 people from 57 families in four centres,” he said in a statement here, today.

He said nine roads were closed due to floods, involving Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung; Jalan Pogoh-Tekam; and Section 5.2-5.9 Jalan Kuala Paya-Balai Badang in Segamat.

In Muar, the road closures were at KM61 of Jalan Muar-Labis; Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Berasan, Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Sedohok, Jalan Kampung Orang Asli Air Pasir/Kuala Sengka and Jalan Ladang Mutiara in Kluang as well as the Jalan Kampung Sungai Pinggan bridge in Pontian which had collapsed.

He said two schools were still closed due to flooding, namely SK Kampung Tengah and SMK Felcra Bukit Kepong in Segamat. — Bernama