More than 6,000 people still at flood evacuation centres in Johor

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (seated centre) meeting flood victims at a relief centre in Kota Tinggi, January 25, 2017. — Bernama picJohor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin (seated centre) meeting flood victims at a relief centre in Kota Tinggi, January 25, 2017. — Bernama picJOHOR BARU, Jan 27 — A total of 6,852 people from 1,989 families are still staying at 69 flood evacuation centres in Johor as at 8am today.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said the victims were from the Segamat, Tangkak, Kluang and Muar districts.

He said Segamat still had the most number of flood victims, with 4,928 people from 1,464 families at 50 evacuation centres.

Tangkak has 1,490 flood victims from 401 families at 12 evacuation centres, he said in a statement here today.

He said in Muar, five evacuation centres were still opened to accommodate 415 victims (118 families), while in Kluang, 19 people from six families were at two centres.

Ayub said two schools, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Felcra Bukit Kepong and Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Tengah in Segamat, were still closed.

The floods had so far claimed two lives, he added. — Bernama

