More than 3,000 premises in Pulau Pangkor receive complete addresses

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (centre) meeting village heads during the opening ceremony of the address project in Pulau Pangkor, February 10, 2017. — Bernama picLUMUT, Feb 10 — A total of 3,400 premises at 18 villages in Pulau Pangkor today received complete addresses through the Address For All (AFA) project organised by Pos Malaysia Berhad, in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Pos Malaysia Group chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said the RM34,000 project had been carried out from August last year till January.

In addition to receiving the full address, he said the premises were also given a special plate with a QR code containing the address information.

“Since AFA was introduced in April 2016, a total of 75,000 premises in the country have received complete addresses,” he told reporters at the launch of the ceremony to award premises numbers in Pulau Pangkor here today.

The ceremony was officiated by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir. MCMC chairman Datuk Seri Dr Halim Shafie was also present.

Zambry, a Pulau Pangkor native, was the first to receive a complete address at the occasion.

In the meantime, Mohd Shukrie said based on Pos Malaysia’s statistics, the number of addresses in Malaysia had increased to 8.5 million last year.

“In the five years prior to that, the number of addresses to which deliveries were made was approximately 7.1 million,” he said, adding the project should continue to ensure all premises had complete addresses, in line with the current development.

Meanwhile, a resident, Osman Ayub, 73, from Teluk Gadong here said he had lived in Pulau Pangkor for more than 50 years, and felt very relieved to have finally received a full address.

“I hope after this, all letters will be sent home directly. Previously, it was a little difficult but I’m quite lucky as the postmen know me.

“However, there was a time my child received an offer from the Public Service Commission but the letter did not reach the house.

“Luckily, we received a telephone call and were duly informed...otherwise, the job opportunity would have been lost,” he said.

Mohd Syukor Chik, 60, from Kampung Teluk Gadong said he was grateful to receive a full address to ease the daily affairs.

“Sometimes, when the bill arrives, it is not delivered to the (right) homeowners. Always, the bills are overdue...we think they have not come but in fact, they were sent to another address,” he added. — Bernama