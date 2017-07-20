More than 300 pet dogs, cats in Taiping vaccinated for rabies since Monday

A Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinating a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. More than 300 cats and dogs have been vaccinated against rabies in Taiping. — Bernama picIPOH, July 19 — As many as 330 pet dogs and cats in Kuala Sepetang, Taiping, have been vaccinated against rabies since Monday.

Perak Veterinary Services Department director Dr Fuziah Muhayat said this was a preventive measure taken against the risk of the disease spreading in the district.

She added that during the same period, the department also euthanised 72 stray dogs and samples were taken for analysis at the Veterinary Research Institute (VRI) here.

“Of the 10 samples, five have been analysed and found negative for rabies,” she told a press conference after a Perak State Rabies Epidemic Control Action Committee meeting here today..

The Matang district has been gazetted a rabies-infected area since Monday after a dog died on July 12 from the disease, nine days after it bit two girls. However, the girls have shown rabies symptoms and have placed under monitoring. — Bernama