TNB: More than 30 pondok schools in Kelantan need to be inspected to avoid fire

MACHANG, Dec 30 — The electrical wiring system at more than 30 pondok schools in Kelantan required inspection to avoid incidence of fire.

Kelantan Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) general manager (Customer Service) Datuk Ir Md Yuslan Md Yusof said most of the pondok schools in the state were still installed with old wiring system that had no safety features.

“TNB will work with the administrators of the pondok schools, as well as community leaders and the local authorities to carry out re-wiring work,” he told reporters at the presentation of aid under the ‘Back to School’ at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kelaweh here today.

He said this in response to a fire which broke out at the Madrasah Muhammadiah pondok school in Beta Hilir, Kota Baru, last Thursday.

Md Yuslan said the affected pondok schools would, however, have to engage a registered contractor to carry out inspection on the existing at their premises.

So far, TNB had conducted re-wiring at more than 100 houses belonging to the asnaf (those eligible to receive tithe), including at pondok schools, involving cost of between RM1,000 and RM3,000 per house. — Bernama