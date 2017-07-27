More than 20,000 sexual abuse cases recorded since 2010, says minister

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim told Parliament that a total of 22,234 sexual abuse cases were reported from 2010 to May 2017. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Dewan Rakyat was told today that a total of 22,234 sexual abuse cases were reported from 2010 to May 2017, with 13,272 being rape cases.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said based on statistics obtained from the Royal Malaysia Police, Johor recorded the highest rape cases of 2,089 cases.

Other sexual abuse cases included incest (1,796 cases), unnatural sex (1,152 cases) and molestation (6,014 cases), she said when replying to a question from Zuraida Kamaruddin (PKR-Ampang).

Rohani said the highest cases of incest were recorded in Sabah, with 263 cases, while Selangor had the highest in unnatural sex of 235 cases and molestation (1,052 cases).

For physical abuse, she said, 2,244 cases were reported during the same period, involving male perpetrators and female victims. — Bernama