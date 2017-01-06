More than 13,000 Kelantan flood victims still at relief centres, Tumpat sees increase

A volunteer is seen handing out food supplies to a flood victim in Rantau Panjang, Kelantan. ― Bernama picKOTA BARU, Jan 6 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose slightly this afternoon, as floods in the Tumpat district saw more victims due to the overflowing of Sungai Golok.

According to the Social Welfare Department's (SWD) Infobanjir application, as at 1pm, a total of 3,870 people from 1,233 families from Tumpat were placed in flood relief centres (FRCs) compared to 3,549 people from 1,139 families in the morning.

Subsequently, a new relief centre was opened in the district to cater to the victims, taking the total to seven.

With the increase, the number of flood victims in Kelantan now stands at 13,521 people from 4,821 families, compared to 13,449 people from 4,790 families as at 9am this morning.

A total of 34 FRCs have been opened to house evacuees in three districts in the state, with the most number of evacuees recorded in Pasir Mas, with 9,461 people from 3,544 families who are being sheltered at 25 relief centres.

Besides that, 190 people (44 families) are at two FRCs in Pasir Puteh while all FRCs in Kota Baru have been closed.

According to the state government's http://ebanjir.kelantan.gov.my website, only the water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was still above its danger level of nine metres, but showed a downward trend as at 12 noon.

The water level at Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang was 9.84 m compared to 9.90m this morning.

The water level at Sungai Kelantan at Jambatan Guillemard, Tanah Merah dropped to 13.13m compared to 13.17m this morning, below the danger level of 16m, while the water level of other major rivers have returned to normal. ― Bernama