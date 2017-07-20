More than 100 Warisan members join Harapan Rakyat

More than 100 members of the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan), led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic), have left the party and joined the Sabah People’s Hope Party (Harapan Rakyat). — Bernama picBEAUFORT, July 20 — More than 100 members of the Sabah Heritage Party (Warisan) in Beaufort have left the party after losing confidence with the party’s direction and struggle, particularly in the Kamarabau division.

Kamarabau Warisan’s former chief Saidi @ Masden Kasneh said he and other members had decided to continue their political struggle with the Sabah People’s Hope Party (Harapan Rakyat).

“Besides losing trust in the Warisan leadership, especially in the division, we are also disappointed with the attitude of the party leaders who do not respect the members who have helped them,” he said at a ceremony led by Harapan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Lajim Ukim to welcome the new members here today.

Warisan and Harapan Rakyat are two new opposition parties formed in Sabah, with the former led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, and the latter, by Lajim. — Bernama