More might be linked to RMN murders, says IGP

Police officers bringing suspects to be detained for four days to assist in the investigation into injuries inflicted on two members of the Royal Malaysian Navy (TLDM) while in a detention cell in Sungai Wangi, Sitiawan, in Lumut, October 3, 2017. — BernIPOH, Oct 5 — The police are not ruling out the possibility of more people being linked to the murders of two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) personnel at the Sungai Wangi Detention Unit in Sitiawan.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said however, (details of) the matter could not be revealed.

“(The) Possibility is there,” he said when asked if there were other suspects who might be picked up to facilitate investigations,” he told reporters after the Perak Police Contingent National Warriors Medal presentation here today.

He said as of yesterday, seven RMN personnel had been detained, with five of them investigated for murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code following the death of two navy men on Sept 29.

The other two are investigated for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and criminal intimidation.

The remand for all suspects ends on Oct 7.

Meanwhile, two other suspects are being held following reports made by two RMN personnel that they sustained injuries while in a detention room. Their remand ends on Oct 6.

Mohamad Fuzi said both the injured navy personnel were being treated at the Military Hospital in Lumut.

Elaborating, he said 35 witnesses had their statements recorded, including eight who were held at the detention room.

“In the incident, there were 10 detainees in the room, of which two succumbed to injuries,” he said, adding that they were detained for offences under the Armed Forces Act 1972.”

A total of 57 items including closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras were seized to facilitate investigations.

Last Friday, two RMN personnel, Mohd Baihaqy Nik Mat, 28, and Muhammad Lailatulman Mohd Sukri, 26, both Laskar Kelas 1 (Able Rate) died following what was believed to be physical abuse in the detention room.

A post-mortem report from the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital Pathology Department indicated suspected torture on the two men.

On Oct 2, two other RMN personnel lodged police reports after being subjected to physical abuse at the same detention room. — Bernama