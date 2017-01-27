More flood victims evacuated in Pahang

KUANTAN, Jan 27 — The flood situation in Pahang seems to worsen with more people being displaced, with the latest number at 7,186 people (1,935 families) from nine districts, compared with 6,830 people (1,872 families) last night.

Pahang Malaysian Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusoff said Lipis district recorded the highest number of flood evacuees, with 2,395 people from 652 families.

In the Jerantut district, there are 1,200 people (366 families), followed by Rompin (1,001 people from 277 families), Temerloh (913 people from 224 families) and Kuantan (548 people from 119 families.

There are 496 evacuees from 114 families in Pekan, followed by Maran (310 people from 93 families), Raub (227 people from 65 families) and Bera (96 people from 25 families.

More evacuation centres are also opened, bringing the total to 115, from 102 previously.

The centres are in Lipis (29), Temerloh (25), Jerantut (18), Raub (nine), Pekan (eight), Bera (seven), Rompin (seven), Kuantan (six) and Maran (six). — Bernama