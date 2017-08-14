More flood evacuees return home in Melaka

MELAKA, Aug 14 — The number of flood evacuees in Melaka dropped further, to 67 this morning from 71 overnight.

Head of the State Flood Management Committee Secretariat Lt Col (PA) Effendy Ali said only three relief centres remained open as at 9 am today, two of them in Jasin district with 49 evacuees at Sekolah Tehel and eight evacuees at the Seri Mendapat community hall.

“The other centre, in the Alor Gajah district, has 10 evacuees,” he told reporters.

He said the three areas still affected by the floods were Kampung Tehel and Kampung Tersusun Seri Mendapat in Jasin and Kampung Seri Jeram in Alor Gajah. — Bernama