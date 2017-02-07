More families return home after floods ease in Perak

IPOH, Feb 7 — The flood situation in Perak has improved this morning with only 200 victims still staying at the two temporary evacuation centres this morning compared to 215 last night.

According to the Welfare Services Department’s Flood Portal, 187 people from 52 families were still staying at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat Padang Serai in Manjung District.

This morning, 15 people from five families at the evacuation centre were allowed to go home.

Meanwhile, 13 victims from four families remained at the Padang Serai Surau in the Larut Matang and Selama District.

The floods in both areas were caused by water which had stagnated for almost two weeks as it was unable to flow out to the river or sea. — Bernama