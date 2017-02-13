More expensive roses for Valentine’s Day

Satchiathanandhan is left wondering what lies ahead with the price increase. — Picture by Farhan Najib IPOH, Feb 13 — With Valentine’s Day falling tomorrow, florists and lovers are left wondering what cupid holds in store for them. Or, more specifically, how deep should lovers' pockets be should they decide to express their love with roses.

The petalled buds have for years been one of the main gifts on Valentine’s Day.

But now with the prices of roses expected to go up by at least 30 per cent or more, florists are left wondering how they would cope.

Satchiathanandhan Nadarajah, 32, who owns New Foo Choon Florist, said the price of a single rose stem had risen from RM7 to RM10.

“My supplier says the supply of roses is down 70 per cent this year, forcing them to import the flowers from India. Since the roses are imported the price has also increased,” he said.

A 20-stalk bunch of roses could cost up to RM80 this Valentine’s Day.

Satchiathanandhan who has been a florist for more than three years, said the roses could last up to a week if kept in a chill environment, adding the colour of roses could vary from red, white, orange and blue.

Another florist Yip Kee Lai, 71, who sold flowers for more than 50 years, said it was difficult for her to get a steady supply of roses despite a growing demand for it.

“I received many orders from customers this Valentine’s Day, and I am not sure if I can meet their demands.

"However, I keep enough for my walk-in customers.

“When I called my suppliers and requested for roses, they said the production of roses had decreased while the price remained high,” said Yip who owns the Kedai Bunga Yik Ken at central market here.

Cameron Highlands Flower Floriculture Association chairman Lee Peng Fo said flower suppliers imported roses as there was an insufficient local supply for Valentine’s Day.

“The production of roses was difficult in light of the harsh weather over the past few months.

“Not only roses, but other flowers also took a heavy toll from the rather heavy rainfall," he said.

Lee said 90 per cent of the roses were imported from China, India, Colombia and Holland, adding Cameron Highlands could only contribute 10 per cent this Valentine’s Day.