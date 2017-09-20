Moral policing only robs Malaysia, Cenbet says as DBKL nixes beer fest

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The Kuala Lumpur City Hall's decision to yield to political pressure over a beer festival suggests that one community's sensitivities surpasses all others, said the Centre for a Better Tomorrow (Cenbet).

Urging DBKL to review its decision on the “Better Beer Festival” that appeared to influenced by objections from PAS, the pro-moderation group reminded the local authority that such a move would also cause friction among Malaysians.

“The decision enhances the perception that the values of one community are superior to the rest,” said the group's Datuk Simon Lim.

“This does not augur well for a plural society where the Federal Constitution guarantees the rights of all.”

Lim echoed earlier warnings that DBKL was headed down a slippery slope by allowing its decisions to be influenced by the “political sensitivity” of any political party or group, aside from widening the chasm between Malaysia's communities.

DBKL was also not a “moral guardian” authorised to withhold permission for events that it did not support, Lim said, and must approve events so long as these meet all the legal requirements.

The decision was also more significant as Kuala Lumpur was the nation's capital and host to a diverse society of locals, foreigners and tourists, he said.

“Once political parties and civil authorities start acting like moral police, Malaysia will be poorer,” Lim said.

“Diversity and tolerance are our strengths. Don't let narrow-mindedness and intolerance destroy that.”

DBKL announced on Monday that it was prohibiting the “Better Beer Festival” scheduled to be held at a mall here next month.

Organisers Mybeer (M) Sdn Bhd said they were informed the decision was due in part to “political sensitivity”.

PAS had objected to the event and demanded its ban, claiming that it was against “Eastern culture” and could encourage Muslims to consume alcohol.

The Islamist party regularly protests against such festivals with varying success, insisting that they could encourage Muslims to partake, despite organisers prominently stating that these are only for non-Muslims.

There are already Shariah laws that punish Muslims who consume alcohol regardless of setting.