Months after Jais silence, actress admits reconsidering lawsuit against break-in

Faye said her hectic schedule has stopped her from pursuing the case with her lawyer. — Instagram screenshotKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — Despite the traumatic experience of having enforcers from the Selangor Islamic Religious Department break into her house after a false report, actress Faye Kusairi admits she is unsure whether to press on with her lawsuit against the body.

After months of inaction by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) following the incident, Faye said her hectic schedule has stopped her from pursuing the case with her lawyer.

"I really do want to fight, not just for me as I do not want others to suffer the same faith as mine.

"That's the problem now because everything is happening at the same time, I do feel like giving up but I have to think of others, my parents. My father always asks me about the case," she told Malay Mail Online's sister publication Projek MMO, last week.

In April last year, Faye was the victim of a false accusation of khalwat or the offence of close proximity, after Jais officers broke into her family's duplex condominium in the wee hours of morning. She was not even home at that time.

As of last September, an internal probe by Jais decided that its officers did not breach any standard operating procedures, a volte-face from its previous stance.

The actress whose real name is Dayanku Faratiwan Adnil Awang Kusairi then mounted a civil suit against Jais for the alleged act.

"The Jais case is still hanging, as I am unable to meet my lawyer though I was contacted many times,” she added.

"However, the problem is it is difficult [for me] to find a date. Definitely this is important, but so is my job. I need to think of others too, the other artistes in production.”