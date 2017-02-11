Monthly allowance not voter bait, fisheries chief tells Dr M

Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim says the monthly allowance for fishermen has long been implemented and not only during general election season. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Irmohizam IbrahimKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 ― The Barisan Nasional (BN) government is not using a monthly allowance for fishermen to win their votes at the next general elections, Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said today.

The Fisheries Development Authority Malaysia chairman was responding to remarks attributed to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during a recent talk in Kuala Kedah in which the former prime minister allegedly said Putrajaya’s monthly cost-of-living allowance to fishermen was to fish for votes.

“In truth, this aid has long been implemented and not only during general election season,” Irmohizam said in a statement.

The Kuala Selangor MP who is also an Umno supreme council member defended the government’s financial aid programmes, saying those like the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) cash assistance showed it cared for the people’s welfare.

He told Dr Mahathir whom he noted has consistently labelled BR1M as “bribes” that he should not only call the government to task for providing them, but the recipients who take the aid money too.

“Ironically, I see every criticism from Tun Mahathir as as an attempt to curry support from his Opposition allies,” Irmohizam said.

Dr Mahathir who quite Umno early last year has since founded a new Malay party called Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia and is working with the Pakatan Harapan Opposition pact to fight the ruling BN at the next general elections due by mid next year.