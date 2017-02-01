Month-long celebration in conjunction with 43rd Federal Territories Day

PETALING JAYA, Feb 1 — The people of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan can look forward to a month-long of activities in conjunction with the 43rd Federal Territories Day.

A total of 45 programmes have been lined up for locals as well as tourists.

“We are spreading the festivities as evenly as possible in all three territories. They are spaced out allowing people to attend as many events as possible,” said a spokesman for the Federal Territories Ministry.

The spokesman also said budget cuts for the celebration this year did not impact on the number of activities held as efficient planning and partnerships with industry and businesses allowed for a trimmer budget.

“We spent RM5.37 million in 2014 compared to RM3.24 million this year due to corporate sponsorship and other measures, which took the burden off the ministry.

“Considering there are four dozen events spread across Labuan and Peninsular Malaysia over a month, it is a great bargain,” he said.

He said highlights of this year’s celebrations here include the awarding of medals and awards by the Agong today.

Other activities will be the Chinese New Year open house on Monday, Federal Territories Sports Carnival on February 11-12, KL Bicycle race on Feb 19 and the three-day Federal International Motor Fest beginning on February 24.

Those in Putrajaya can test their fishing skills at the Putrajaya Fishing Contest on February 5. They can also take part in the the Putrajaya Chess Festival on Feb 11 and Federal Territories Family Day on February 25.

In Labuan, activities will be concentrated during the second half of the month with a Four Wheel Drive Championship on February 17-19.

The Labuan Fishing Competition, Labuan Go Green and Federal Territories Night will be at the International Sea Sport Complex on February 25.