Monsoon Season Aid applications are now open

A man makes his way to his house submerged in floodwaters in Pengkalan Chepa, near Kota Baru, Kelantan on December 28, 2014. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — The application process for Monsoon Season Aid begins today, says Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

In a statement here today, he said the financial aid was to ensure the welfare of rubber smallholders and tappers was safeguarded during the monsoon season through the federal government’s total allocation of RM261 million.

He added that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had announced a monthly financial aid of RM200 for three months, starting from November until next January, to 440,000 rubber smallholders and rubber tappers nationwide for the coming monsoon season.

“The Monsoon Season Aid is a first-of-its-kind measure introduced to ease the financial burden of the rubber smallholders and tappers as their main source of monthly income will be severely affected due to heavy rainfall during the three-month period,” said Mah.

In addition, he said the ministry through its implementing agency, Malaysian Rubber Board (LGM) was committed to ensure smooth implementation of the Monsoon Season Aid, especially via easy and friendly application procedures.

Mah said he also attended a special briefing session with related implementing officers and officials recently, to personally experience the online and manual registration process at Menara Getah, Kuala Lumpur.

The financial aid application can be made at http://bmt.lgm.gov.my and rubber smallholders and tappers can also visit the nearest LGM office to obtain an application form for manual application method. — Bernama