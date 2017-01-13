Money woes forcing PAS paper to move house?

The masthead of PAS’ newsletter as seen on its website. — Picture courtesy of harakahdaily.netKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The chairman of PAS mouthpiece Harakah chose to zip his lips amid scrutiny of the paper’s financial situation that is rumoured to have caused the staff to shift offices so the premises can be rented out for income.

Idris Ahmad, refused to state if the rumour was true when contacted by Malay Mail Online. Instead the PAS central committee member said Harakah’s decision to move out was a “non issue” and told other media to “mind their own business”.

“If they move to another building, so what? They are moving to another building owned by PAS as well, so what is the problem,” Idris said.

“You shouldn’t bother about our business. Mind your own business. Harakah is our party’s newsletter,” he added.

Merah Cinta, a blog dedicated to developments surrounding PAS, alleged yesterday that Harakah had shifted to a different building so the existing space could be rented out to offset the losses suffered due to poor sales.

According to the blog further, Harakah moved its operations to another building also owned by the party. It further claimed that the decision was made due to “financial difficulties”.

“The distribution of Harakah has dropped so much, similar to the performance of its friend Utusan Malaysia,” the posting read.

“So in order to overcome the financial obstruction, the Harakah building will be rented out for income”.

Utusan Malaysia is a Malay-language broadsheet controlled by PAS archrival Umno.

However, the formerly frosty ties between the two political parties have warmed up in recent years and led to co-operation between both in some areas, notably Umno’s agreement for the federal government to take over a PAS Bill to strengthen the Shariah courts, despite objections from the non-Muslim component parties in ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Utusan Malaysia’s circulation has dropped significantly over the past five years. Talk is rife that its finances are in tatters, and they have been unable to pay the salaries of their workers.

The Merah Cinta blog writer suggested that Harakah’s poor circulation was caused by the economic slowdown, and said the decision to rent out the Harakah building was a sound business move that was necessary to ensure the survival of the PAS paper.

But the blogger also alleged that Harakah was plagued with poor financial management, the biggest contributing factor to its predicament today.

“If Harakah was managed better and with transparency it would not be in the situation it is in today. And so would the welfare of its workers, it would be taken care of,” the posting read.

The blogger also claimed that Harakah’s operations have not been audited, which caused operations to be chaotic.

He further noted that the poor management of the organ had driven many of its talented staff away.

Idris refused to comment on the matter.

The blog also alleged that PAS had used Harakah’s money to purchase a piece of real estate in Kelantan as investment.

The property is valued at RM5 million today, and the writer suggested that if the money from the investment is used wisely, it could be used to save Harakah.

PAS’ purchase of the real estate was not known to many of the party’s members, the blogger claimed.

Party leaders and Harakah’s top management have been urged to disclose if they were aware of the property’s inflated value, and explain to members how they plan to save the party organ.