Money changers waylaid by highway robbers

The two victims received outpatient treatment at Hospital Kajang (pic) after sustaining minor injuries when their motorcycle toppled over. — Google screenshotKAJANG, Dec 12 — A routine delivery for two money changers went awry after they were attacked and robbed of RM152,250 in foreign currencies on the Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway yesterday.

Kajang police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said the duo were headed to Kipmall Bandar Baru Bangi from their company's headquarters in Bukit Bintang when the incident occurred around 1pm.

The two were travelling on a motorcycle when four armed assailants on two motorcycles approached them suddenly.

"The victims had to defend themselves from one of the motorcycles ridden by two parang-wielding suspects who tried to disable their motorcycle by turning off its engine," he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir said two attackers were able to kick the victims' motorcycle over on their second attempt, causing them to lose control and crash onto the road.

Two more axe-wielding suspects on another motorcycle arrived shortly after and wrestled away a sling bag containing the foreign currencies and fled the scene.

He said the victims sustained minor injuries as they had held onto their motorcycle after it toppled over, and received outpatient treatment at Hospital Kajang.

He added that they lodged a report four hours later.